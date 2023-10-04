Menu
Politics & Govt News

Nigeria President ‘Tinubu Applied To Chicago University As Male’ – Registrar Tells Court

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 4,2023.

The Chicago State University, CSU, has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu applied to the institution as a male.

CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg disclosed that the institution issued a letter of admission to a male.

Westberg said: “President Tinubu applied to the university as a male and a letter of admission was issued to a male. ”

The school Registrar also confirmed that one Olajide Adeniji was President Tinubu’s classmate at Chicago State University.

Speaking in court, Westberg further downplayed claims of the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacting CSU to confirm if Tinubu attended the institution.

Westberg said: “My statement that Mr. Bola Tinubu graduated from CSU was based on the transcripts in our possession.

“I have never met Bola Tinubu. I have never seen him. He did not visit our campus. He does not donate money to the school.

“In the US, Diplomas are considered merely ceremonial documents. In some other countries, it may be considered more. In the US, more reliance is placed on transcripts and not on Diplomas.

“I did not rely on information from public records to come to the conclusion that President Bola Tinubu is the person who attended CSU. I am not aware that the FBI contacted CSU on whether Bola Tinubu attended CSU.

“Between 1979 and when I assumed duties, CSU must have had at least 6 Registrars. I never spoke to Ms. Davies. Some policies have changed over the years. When there is a replacement Diploma, it is done by outside vendors. I don’t know who created Exhibit # 6.

“The institution decided that my name should not be typed on the ‘To whom it may concern’ letter because of the sheer volume of requests I was getting.

“Before CSU, I was at UC, Berkeley and UC, Irving. I’m sure people make mistakes in data entry from time to time. Before this lawsuit, I didn’t know anyone called Bola.

"It was possible that someone assumed Bola to be a female and therefore marked the SouthWest Transcript as such."

Peters Anene, News Editor
