Niger Enforces Liquefied Petroleum Gas Export Ban – Govt Declaration

NIAMEY, October 3 (Reuters) – Niger has officially imposed a ban on all exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) until further notice, as announced by the government in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement emphasizes the prioritization of national production to meet domestic market demands.

In instances of surplus, parties can apply for special authorization to facilitate exports. Historically, Niger has been exporting excess petroleum gas to neighboring Nigeria.