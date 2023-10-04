Menu
Politics & Govt News

NASS Commends FG, Labour Unions For Averting Planned Nationwide Strike

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 4,2023.

The National Assembly has commended the Federal Government and the leadership of the organised labour for reaching a compromise to avert the planned nationwide strike.

The President of Senate, Sen.Godswil Akpabio, said this at plenary on Tuesday.

“The entirety of the Senate appreciates the Nigerian labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of their understanding of the precarious situation that we are in.

“We also want to commend the Federal Government for the proactive steps taken to avert the strike action that was earlier proposed by NLC and TUC.

“Yes, indeed, the understanding will help stabilise the economy and help us attract foreign direct investment, because no government can actually do well in an era of strife.

“I commend the union; I also commend the Federal Government team and I commend the Senate Committee on Labour for their efforts and hard work done to bring amicable solutions to the matter, ” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour Sen.Diket Plang (APC-Plateau) said the senate leadership, via its committee with other stakeholders, had met with various groups on the planned strike.

“I think colleagues need to appreciate the situation. Yesterday, the NLC and TUC signed a memorandum of understanding with the government and agreed on 15 items of resolution, which led to suspension of the strike for another 30 days.

“We need to congratulate the two teams for the clear understanding that played out among them,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

