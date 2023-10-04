“Naira Marley Detained for Questioning in MohBad Investigation”

Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, has been apprehended by the Lagos State police authorities for questioning and ongoing investigative procedures. This development comes in the wake of the controversial demise of his former protégé, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as MohBad.

According to Lagos police command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”

Naira Marley, who has been accused of involvement in MohBad’s death, has expressed his intention to cooperate with the police during the investigation. He had previously confirmed his return to Nigeria for this purpose. In a tweet, he stated, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

MohBad’s untimely death sparked public outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding it. Protests erupted in various parts of Nigeria as young people took to the streets to voice their concerns.

Despite MohBad’s swift burial after his passing, authorities exhumed his remains to conduct an autopsy, the results of which are pending. The Federal Government, including the Senate and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shown interest in the case, with promises to ensure justice is served.