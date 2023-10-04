Menu
Naira Marley And Sam Larry Remanded in Court For 21 Days

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, have been remanded in court over the death of late musician Mohbad.

A Magistrate Court in Lagos State’s Yaba district  on Wednesday, ruled that the two be held in police custody.

The Lagos State Police Command requested that Fashola and Eletu to be remanded for 30 days pending the completion of their investigation.

However, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun rejected the police request and ruled that Fashola and the others be remanded for just 21 days.

Recall that Naira Marley returned to the country yesterday and was taken into custody by the police.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

