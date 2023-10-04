Naira Appreciates to N745/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the regulated segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Tuesday, October 3 as the market returned from the Independence Day break observed on Monday.

The local currency gained N10.08 or 1.34 per cent against the Dollar during the trading session in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the forex market to trade at N745.19/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N755.27/$1.

The value of the Nigerian currency improved in the spot market yesterday amid a low supply of forex into the system, with the value of transactions going down by 43.88 per cent or $63.43 million to $81.12 million from the $144.55 million achieved last Friday.

Also, in the black market, the Naira depreciated against its American counterpart yesterday by N1 to sell at N1,002/$1 compared with the preceding day's rate of N1,001/$1.