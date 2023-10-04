Menu
Man who wore mask to rape neighbour’s wife arrested in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command Adamawa, has confirmed the arrest of a 36-year-old man, Jaafar Adamu, for allegedly raping his neighbour’s wife in the Hong Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya-Nguroje, in Yola, the state capital, on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Yahaya-Nguroje said the suspect was arrested September 15.

He said that the suspect who wore a face mask, raped the 23-year-old wife of his neighbour in Angwan Diocese Kala’a in Hong town.

“Unfortunately for him, upon committing the act, his face mask fell off and was recognised by the victim. He escaped but has been apprehended,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the police are currently investigating the matter and Adamu would be prosecuted.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

