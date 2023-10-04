Menu
Search
Subscribe
AgricultureFarming & Livestocks

KNSG to spend N160m to vaccinate 1.8 million goats and sheep

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mr Ameen Yassar, in charge of the Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project, KSADP,  it will spend about N160 million to vaccinate 1.8 million goats and sheep in its livestock vaccination campaign in different parts of the state.

Ameen Yassar, the Project Communication Specialist, in charge of the project in Kano, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, According to NAN

Yassar said that the project was being funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds, aimed at enhancing livestock health and improve livelihoods of herders and livestock breeders.

The statement added that the Project Coordinator, KSADP, Malam Ibrahim Muhammad, disclosed these during the kick-off of community sensitization to the exercise in Kura, near Kano.

” The project is determined to upscale the vaccination because livestock health is tied to your livelihoods, and by extension our economy.

“The objective of this interaction is to enhance vaccination and to seek cooperation of all stakeholders so that the exercise succeeds,” he added.

Muhammad said the organization had embarked upon several projects, including the upgrade and equipping of Kadawa Artificial Insemination Centre, construction of milk collection centres, upgrade of cattle markets and crop residue utilization Programme, to improve the livelihood of the herders.

“We shall soon award contract for demarcation of stock routes in Kano, which is major step towards ending conflict between farmers and herders in Kano,” he said.

The District Head of Kura, represented by Alhaji Balarabe Muhammad, disclosed that no outbreak of livestock diseases had been reported in the area in the past three years due to consistent vaccination carried out by the KSADP.

He therefore directed village heads and herders’ community leaders in his domain to fully mobilise for the forthcoming vaccination in view of its importance.

In his comments on behalf of herders’ communities in Kura Local Government Area, Malam Zubairu Muhammad said they were familiar with livestock vaccination, having benefitted in the past three years, assuring that there would be no resistance to the exercise.

“We have seen the impact of the vaccination conducted in the past, so we appreciate the Islamic Development Bank and the LLF for their untiring support,” he said.

Also, the Zonal Veterinary Director for Rano Zone, Dr. Idris Ibrahim, who underscored the importance of the vaccination, suggested that livestock vaccination campaign should include rabies vaccination, since the herders also possessed livestock guard dogs.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Nominates Abbas Balarabe to Replace El-Rufai as Minister
Next article
Alarm about missing organs of 14 FCT residents false —- Police
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Benue Police Officer dismissed for raping 16-year-old girl in police detention

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Benue has...

Naira Appreciates to N745/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

APC suspends Kogi guber campaign

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 4,2023. The All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended its...

Chicago University: Tinubu Submitted Fake Certificate to INEC – Says Atiku’s Aide

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 4,2023. Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Benue Police Officer dismissed for raping 16-year-old girl in police detention

Nigeria Police Force 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Benue has...

Naira Appreciates to N745/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

APC suspends Kogi guber campaign

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 4,2023. The All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended its...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights