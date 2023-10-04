Menu
Geopolitics

“Kenya Leads Multinational Security Mission to Tackle Gangs in Haiti”

By: News Wire

Date:

Kenya is taking the helm of a multinational security mission in Haiti, aimed at addressing the growing threat of criminal gangs and militant groups that have plunged the Caribbean nation into turmoil.

The UN Security Council approved this security mission, with 13 member states voting in favor of the US-introduced resolution, while Russia and China abstained. The mission is authorized for a one-year deployment period but will undergo a review after nine months.

This international force will not be directly under UN control; instead, Kenyan commanders will lead the mission. Their primary responsibilities include safeguarding critical infrastructure such as airports, seaports, hospitals, schools, and major roadways. Additionally, they will conduct “targeted operations” in collaboration with Haiti’s national police force.

Kenya has committed to providing up to 1,000 troops for this mission, and other countries are expected to contribute funds, personnel, and resources. The operation will be financed through voluntary contributions from UN member states, with the United States pledging $200 million to support the initiative.

Martin Kimani, Kenya’s ambassador to the UN, expressed optimism about the mission, stating that the Security Council’s approval “ignited a beacon of hope for the beleaguered people of Haiti.”

The United States has consistently advocated for an international mission in Haiti, citing the deteriorating security situation and dire humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Haiti, an impoverished nation with a population of 11.4 million, has experienced a significant surge in crime, including kidnappings, robberies, and homicides. Armed gangs have even taken control of some of Haiti’s major ports, leading to shortages of essential goods. The UN has reported over 3,000 homicides and more than 1,500 kidnappings for ransom in Haiti this year.

While the US had agreed to sell armored vehicles to the Haitian police and suggested a “limited” foreign troop deployment, it appeared reluctant to take a leading role in such a project. This hesitance is rooted in the history of US interventions in Haiti, which have often been met with resistance from some Haitians.

Despite some local skepticism, the current government in Port-au-Prince has sought external assistance following President Moise’s assassination. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry proposed a security mission last October, emphasizing the need for an immediate deployment of a specialized armed force to confront armed gangs and restore stability in the country.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

