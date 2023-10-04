“Global Bond Market Turmoil Eases Amid Relief Rally After Initial Surge”

In a recent bond market turmoil, global yields surged before staging a relief rally

By Herbert Lash and Tom Wilson

October 4, 20235:27 PM EDTUpdated 11 min ago

The global government bond market experienced a significant upheaval, with U.S., European, and Japanese bond yields reaching 16-year highs, driven by concerns that persistently high interest rates could slow global economic growth and reduce appetite for riskier assets.

However, this bond market rout eased later in the day following a U.S. private payrolls report that was less alarming than expected. This report helped Wall Street recover from a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, during which the three primary U.S. equity indexes hit four-month closing lows.

The market sentiment also had an impact on crude oil and gold prices, which saw declines. Additionally, European equities faced downward pressure for a third consecutive day, primarily due to a drop in retailer shares caused by reduced consumer spending.

Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco, noted that the bond market rally, driven by falling yields, might be short-lived, with the market now closely focusing on the upcoming September unemployment report, scheduled for Friday.

Rupert pointed out that the recent bond sell-off had been rapid and substantial, and the market had been oversold, necessitating a catalyst to rally, which it found in the ADP National Employment Report. This report revealed a smaller-than-expected increase of 89,000 jobs in the U.S. private sector for September, marking the lowest gain since January 2021.

During the early London trading hours, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes reached 4.884%, marking a fresh 16-year high. Meanwhile, 30-year Treasury yields surpassed 5% for the first time since August 2007.

Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Sprouting Rock Asset Management in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, noted that the ADP report signaled a slowdown and suggested that upcoming job reports might not be as robust as in previous months.

Despite the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reporting a slowdown in the U.S. services sector for September, with new orders at a nine-month low, inflation remained elevated, and employment gradually slowed down, even after 18 months of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes aimed at curbing demand.

Market expectations for a rate hike in November decreased to a 23.7% probability from 28.2% on Tuesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Futures indicated that the Fed’s overnight rate would remain above 5% through next July, a change from earlier pricing that extended this level through September 2024.

While MSCI’s U.S.-focused stock index slightly increased by 0.23%, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.14%. On Wall Street, stocks rebounded, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 0.39%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.81%, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing by 1.35%.

The bond market upheaval extended to Europe, where yields on Germany’s 10-year benchmark debt surpassed 3% for the first time since 2011, before slightly retreating to 2.928%. The 30-year yield in Germany reached another 12-year high before pulling back. Even Japan’s 10-year yield, despite being capped by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), reached a decade high, increasing by 4.5 basis points, despite the BOJ’s offer to purchase $4.5 billion worth of bonds.

This bond market turbulence also affected Australian, Canadian, and British government bond yields, which surged during the week.

The bond market volatility led to increased demand for the U.S. dollar, resulting in the dollar index, measuring its strength against a basket of other currencies, easing by 0.38%.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank to 11-month lows, experiencing a 1.1% drop for the second consecutive day of more than 1% declines.

Furthermore, U.S. yields, adjusted for inflation, reached nearly 15-year highs, indicating that the surge in yields has not been accompanied by a significant shift in market expectations regarding inflation.

The Japanese yen strengthened to the stronger side of 150 per dollar, following an unexpected but brief surge in the previous session that led to speculation about Japanese authorities intervening to support the currency. The yen had briefly breached the 150-per-dollar level on Tuesday before swiftly retreating to 147.3. However, there was no official confirmation from Tokyo regarding any intervention.

The euro reached its lowest level in 10 months at $1.0448 overnight, while sterling hit a seven-month trough at $1.20535. The euro later traded at $1.18, up 0.5% on the day, and the pound saw a similar increase at $1.212.

SocGen strategist Kit Juckes noted that, for now, the foreign exchange market was watching the developments in Treasuries closely, waiting for any potential disruptions.

Federal Reserve officials did not view rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury debt as a significant concern at this point.

Additionally, oil prices saw a more than 5% decline due to reports suggesting that Russia might lift its diesel ban in the coming days and U.S. government data indicating weak demand for gasoline. U.S. crude futures fell by $5.01 to settle at $84.22 a barrel, while Brent settled down $5.11 at $85.81.

Gold prices continued their eight-session decline, as elevated Treasury yields, coupled with expectations of the Federal Reserve maintaining higher rates for a longer period, weighed on investor sentiment.