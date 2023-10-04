Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Four Arrested in Connection with Murder of Former Customary Court of Appeal President

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Benue State police have apprehended four individuals linked to the tragic murder of Late Justice Margaret Igbetar, a former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, whose decomposing body was discovered on August 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commissioner of Police in Benue, Bartholomew Onyeka, revealed this during a press briefing in Makurdi and identified Mr. Audu Joseph, the nephew of the late Justice, as the primary suspect responsible for orchestrating the murder.

According to Onyeka, Joseph enlisted the assistance of Dzungwenen Ukor, who colluded with the late Justice’s driver and gatekeeper to gain access to her residence. They then proceeded to stab her multiple times in the chest.

In a statement to journalists, the principal suspect expressed remorse for his actions, which he attributed to his late aunt’s refusal to hand over land title documents belonging to his deceased father, despite several unsuccessful attempts at resolving the matter within the family. Consequently, he resorted to taking matters into his own hands, ultimately leading to the tragic demise of the former Justice.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Pope Francis Hints at Possible Blessing of Same-Sex Marriages
Next article
Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee Collapses During Senate Screening
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

News Wire -
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor,...

Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens

Godwin Okafor -
Fitch Ratings Inc. has raised concerns about the Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unilorin TV station to hit the airwaves.

Education 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin...

Tunisia detains Abir Moussi, prominent opponent of president

Democracy Africa 0
TUNIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's public prosecutor detained...

Potential UniAbuja students must undertake drug test before admission – VC

Education 0
October 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, the Vice Chancellor,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights