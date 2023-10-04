Four Arrested in Connection with Murder of Former Customary Court of Appeal President

Benue State police have apprehended four individuals linked to the tragic murder of Late Justice Margaret Igbetar, a former President of the Customary Court of Appeal, whose decomposing body was discovered on August 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commissioner of Police in Benue, Bartholomew Onyeka, revealed this during a press briefing in Makurdi and identified Mr. Audu Joseph, the nephew of the late Justice, as the primary suspect responsible for orchestrating the murder.

According to Onyeka, Joseph enlisted the assistance of Dzungwenen Ukor, who colluded with the late Justice’s driver and gatekeeper to gain access to her residence. They then proceeded to stab her multiple times in the chest.

In a statement to journalists, the principal suspect expressed remorse for his actions, which he attributed to his late aunt’s refusal to hand over land title documents belonging to his deceased father, despite several unsuccessful attempts at resolving the matter within the family. Consequently, he resorted to taking matters into his own hands, ultimately leading to the tragic demise of the former Justice.