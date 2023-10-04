Menu
Fitch suggests further devaluation of Naira to US dollar as Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Fitch Ratings Inc. has raised concerns about the Nigerian naira’s ongoing depreciation, driven by a growing disparity between the official and parallel market exchange rates. This divergence, according to Fitch, reflects the government’s limited ability to stabilize the currency and raises the likelihood of further devaluation.

As of Wednesday, the naira was quoted at 1002 per dollar in the parallel market, as reported by Umar Salisu, a foreign-exchange operator in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. In contrast, the official exchange rate stood 26% stronger at 745.19 naira/dollar, as indicated by FMDQ, a Lagos-based currency trading platform.

Over the past two weeks, the naira has experienced significant depreciation in street trading due to the central bank’s reluctance to increase the supply of dollars through the official window. The official exchange rate has exhibited volatility, contributing to this divergence. Additionally, non-deliverable contracts for the naira, set for three months ahead, reached a record high of 821.38 per dollar on Wednesday.

Newly appointed Nigerian central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, whose confirmation by lawmakers occurred last week, has yet to signal his preferred policy approach regarding the currency.

The widening gap between the official and parallel market rates underscores the challenges in maintaining exchange-rate liberalization and raises concerns about potential further devaluation, as cautioned by Fitch Ratings in an emailed statement.

Earlier in June, Nigeria deliberately allowed its currency to weaken by 40% against the dollar as part of broader reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment to stimulate the struggling economy. While these reforms initially led to a convergence of official and parallel market rates, the spread between them began to widen again in August. This shift was driven by insufficient official dollar supply, a situation noted by Fitch Ratings.

Prior to Nigeria’s currency reforms, the gap between official and parallel market rates had been as wide as 70%, highlighting the ongoing challenges in managing the currency’s stability.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

