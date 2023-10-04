Menu
Law and Order

Civil servant, tricycle rider docked for allegedly fighting in public

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Oct. 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A civil servant and a tricycle rider were docked on Wednesday in a Grade I Area court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly fighting public.

The police charged Peter Paul, 38 and Haruna Kabir, 37 with constituting nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that Paul and Kabir engaged in a fighton in Karshi area of Abuja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 199 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Mr Umar Mayana, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mayana ordered that the sureties must live within the court jurisdiction, provide National I.D card and address verified by a court officer.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 6 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)


Teenager jailed 8 months for stealing laptop, 2 cellphones
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

