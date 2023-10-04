Menu
Chicago University: Tinubu Submitted Fake Certificate to INEC – Says Atiku’s Aide

Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 4,2023.

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communications to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that the documents released by the Chicago State University, along with President Bola Tinubu’s academic records, indicated that the certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was forged.

He reacted after CSU released Tinubu’s academic records following a court order.

But, Shaibu said that a deposition at 4 pm Nigeria time on Tuesday will further nail Tinubu and expose his buckets of lies.

He said: “The samples of redacted certificates handed to us by CSU show that the one submitted to INEC by Tinubu was indeed a forgery, and this will be made known during the deposition, which will be done under oath this afternoon.”

Shaibu added that the documents released also show that the process of Tinubu’s admission into CSU was equally fraudulent.(www.naija247news.com)

