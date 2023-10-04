Menu
“Burkina Faso Seeks Educational Collaboration with Russia – Minister”

By: News Wire

Date:

Burkina Faso is eager to tap into Russia’s educational expertise, as stated by Adjima Thiombiano, the Minister of Education, in an interview with RT. Thiombiano expressed admiration for the Russian education system, which has consistently delivered high-quality education.

The minister emphasized Burkina Faso’s desire to learn from Russia’s educational experience and is keen to establish stronger ties between Moscow and Ouagadougou. Part of this collaboration includes plans to set up a university in Burkina Faso, which would not only foster educational development but also attract experts to enhance essential fields.

Russia has recently expanded its foreign language courses in schools to include languages like Swahili and Amharic, demonstrating its commitment to engaging with African nations. Russian universities are currently educating approximately 30,000 African students.

In June, Russia hosted the international forum “Shaping the Future” for education ministers, which welcomed delegations from 31 countries, including Burkina Faso. This forum provided a platform for sharing educational insights and fostering global cooperation in the field of education.

Notably, the Democratic Republic of Congo has also expressed a strong interest in learning the Russian language. The Congolese government plans to establish a Russian language center in one of its universities with assistance from the Russian embassy, underlining the growing enthusiasm for educational collaboration between African nations and Russia.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

