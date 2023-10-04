Benue Police Officer dismissed for raping 16-year-old girl in police detention

October 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Benue has dismissed one Belasa Iyangedue, a constable for allegedly raping a 16 years old girl, Nguemo Terkaa while in detention.

The State Commissioner of Police Bartholomew Onyeka confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, October 3, in Makurdi.

CP Onyeka said the dismissed constable committed the crime at Tse Agbaragba Divisional Police Station, Konshisha LGA. He added that the dismissed officer was already facing prosecution.

The victim was detained at the Station on 15th August over a defamation offence.

While in detention, the constable allegedly removed her from her cell in the night, took her into one of the offices and allegedly raped her.

The victim, after her release on bail the next day, reported the incident to the Divisional Police officer, leading to the arrest of the constable and the case brought to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, said, “The dismissed constable committed the crime at Tse Agbaragba Divisional Police Station, Konshisha LGA.

“The police is a disciplined organ and being the statutory organ responsible for crime and fighting crime and management, such people are not allowed to stay in the system.

“He was not only dismissed, he is facing prosecution.”

The alleged rape comes less than one year after Belasa Iyangedue was celebrated on Facebook by friends following his passing out parade after months of training to join the police force.(www.naija247news.com).