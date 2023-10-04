APC suspends Kogi guber campaign

Oct 4,2023.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended its campaign for the Nov. 11 Kogi Governorship Election.

The campaign was suspended as a mark of respect for Ms Khadijat Yahaya, a member of the party who died after an attack by suspected thugs.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson for the State Campaign Council, stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

Khadijat allegedly lost her life after a clash between supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and those of the APC in Kotonkarfe on Sept. 29.

Meanwhile, the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, visited the family of the deceased in Kotonkarfe on Tuesday to sympathise with them over her demise.

Ododo expressed shock at her demise and prayed to God for the repose of her soul.(www.naija247news.com)