Geopolitics

“Angola Opens Its Doors to Russian Tourists with Visa-Free Travel”

By: News Wire

Date:

In an effort to enhance tourism and investment opportunities, the government of Angola has implemented a visa-free regime for Russian nationals, according to reports from Izvestia. This measure, which took effect last month, was introduced through a presidential decree and is seen as a positive step in promoting closer relations between the two nations.

Vladimir Tararov, Moscow’s ambassador to Angola, confirmed this development, stating that the presidential decree, signed on September 29, abolished tourist visa requirements for several countries, including Russia. The visa-free policy came into effect immediately upon publication of the decree.

Previously, Russian citizens seeking to visit Angola had to pay a consular fee of around $100 to obtain a visa. However, with the introduction of the visa-free regime, Russians can now travel to Angola for tourism purposes without the need for a visa. They are allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days per entry and up to 90 days per year, as per Tararov’s statements.

The decision to eliminate visa requirements is expected to simplify travel between the two countries and encourage tourism. Additionally, it is seen as a way to attract potential investors to Angola. Ambassador Tararov explained that this move was taken to strengthen relations with countries considered to have “friendly and promising relations” with Angola. It also considers countries with advanced technologies and economic structures that can support Angola’s ongoing economic transformation.

This diplomatic effort is part of Russia’s broader strategy to foster closer ties with African nations. Oleg Ozerov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, previously announced Moscow’s intention to establish visa-free regimes with multiple African countries. Russia has already reached visa waiver agreements with 32 African nations for holders of diplomatic passports. Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov also mentioned ongoing discussions regarding visa-free travel agreements with 11 countries, including Zambia.

Angola’s decision to grant visa-free travel to Russians represents a significant step in facilitating travel and cooperation between the two nations, promoting tourism, and potentially boosting investment opportunities in Angola.

"Burkina Faso Seeks Educational Collaboration with Russia – Minister"
"Kenya Leads Multinational Security Mission to Tackle Gangs in Haiti"
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

