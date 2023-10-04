“Abia State Govt Calls for Thorough Probe into Allegations Against Governor Otti”

The Abia State government has formally requested President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and the National Security Adviser to initiate an immediate and thorough investigation into allegations made by certain groups against Governor Alex Otti. These groups, during a recent press conference, accused the governor of financially supporting the legal proceedings of the Labour Party Presidential candidate and allegedly backing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with the intent to incite unrest within the state.

During a press briefing held at the Government House in Umuahia, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, urged security agencies to summon the organizers of the press conference. He emphasized the importance of obtaining further details from these individuals to facilitate a comprehensive inquiry, potentially leading to the apprehension of those responsible for these allegations.

Ekeoma pointed out that two opposing political parties currently embroiled in legal disputes with Governor Otti are suspected of orchestrating these allegations. This suspicion arises from their anticipation of unfavorable outcomes in their respective cases, scheduled for October 6th, prompting a resort to these tactics of misinformation and destabilization in a state of panic.

In a related development, a group known as Abia Youths for Good Governance, following an emergency meeting in Umuahia, vehemently expressed their commitment to preventing politicians from collaborating with external forces to incite hatred, violence, and destruction within the state. The group’s President, Chinenye Ukaegbu, praised Governor Otti’s financial acumen and management skills, asserting that it is inconceivable for him to divert Abia’s limited resources toward funding a Presidential election lawsuit when the governor has played a pivotal role in resolving salary and pension arrears, bringing relief to the people.