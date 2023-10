October 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing in Rivers State.

The boy named Testimony Ihuoma went missing on Sunday morning, Oct. 1.

He was last seen around the Anglican Church in Rumuola.

The boy’s mother, Anaele Ihuoma, explained that her son has a developmental challenge and speech defect.

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to help in the search for her son.(www.naija247news.com).