Politics & Govt News

Your Respect Is Gone – Reno Omokri Blasts Umahi For Begging Workers

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 3,2023.

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that David Umahi will not do well as a minister of works.

According to him, the minister has already sold his respect to the workers in that ministry.

It was reported that confusion erupted last week as protesting workers locked office against Umahi.

The minister was said to have prevented workers who came to work late from gaining access to the ministry.

The union members comprising the housing and works ministries decided to lock the ministry, blocking entry and exit and preventing the minister from leaving the office.

Reno Omokri pointed out that instead of begging the workers, the minister should have stood his ground and even applied force on the workers.

“David Umahi will not achieve much as Minister of Works. At best, he will be mediocre,” he wrote on X.

“Because he has lost the respect of his ministry workers. How can you come to work on time, lock out latecomers, and they start a protest, lock you in, and you beg them?

“They can NEVER respect you again. The balance of power between you has shifted. And so early.

“What nonsense. If they lock you in, you call mobile police, forcefully dominate the workers, arrest the ring leaders for false imprisonment, and immediately dismiss them.

“How can you be begging workers who came late for work? To be a king, you must be willing to punish disloyal people, even with legal execution, and reward loyal people.

“Anyone who comes against you when you have acted according to the law MUST be mowed down. What a weakling!”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

