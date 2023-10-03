Menu
You Better Pray For Refineries Not To Work – Tinubu’s Appointee Tells Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 3,2023.

Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele has told Nigerians to pray that refineries in the country do no work.

Oyedele spoke at The Platform’s Independence Anniversary event, held in Lagos on Monday.

He said inefficiencies in the management of the refineries might bring about the worst situation should Nigerian refineries produce petroleum.

“Nigerians would say if only our refineries were working, then we’ll be fine. Nothing can be farther from the truth than that.

“In fact, Nigerians should come together and say please make sure that our refineries don’t work. We should sell them.

“If Nigerian refineries process crude oil, unless we deal with our inefficiency, one litre of petrol will be the most expensive in the world.

“You would have succeeded in replacing the subsidy at the pump with subsidy of the refineries,” he added.

“The National Assembly said we have spent over N10tn maintaining our refineries even when they have not produced anything,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

