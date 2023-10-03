Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

We Can’t Locate Copy Of Tinubu’s Original Diploma Issued In 1979″ — Chicago University

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 3,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chicago State University, CSU, has said it does not in the ordinary course keep copies of student diplomas, hence, cannot locate a copy of the original diploma it prepared for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1979.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in line with an order of a United States court requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of CSU certificate against Tinubu.

The institution however confirmed it found the diplomas matching certificate Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission after a diligent in its archives.

According to the school’s counsel, Michael D. Hayes in response to Judge Nancy Maldonado’s order, was able to locate and produce seven different certificates for Bachelor of Science degree it issued in 1979

Atiku had apparently requested the documents to compare and contrast them with the one presented by Tinubu as his for the 2023 polls.

Atiku in his request wanted: “True and correct copies of any diplomas issued by CSU (other than to Mr. Tinubu) that contain the same font, seal, signatures, and wording (other than the name of the recipient and the specific degree awarded) as Contained in Exhibit C to the First Liu Declaration, which purports to be a CSU diploma issued to Mr. Tinubu on or about June 22, 1979.”

Responding, Hayes said:

Quote

“The documents responsive to this request which CSU, after diligent search, has been able to locate are produced herewith and Bates labelled CSU 0008 through CSU 0010.

“The students’ names on these diplomas have been redacted for privacy reasons.

“CSU is also producing, Bates labelled as CSU 0011 and CSU 0012, diplomas prepared for other CSU students (with their names redacted for privacy) which match the format of the Tinubu replacement diploma dated June 27, 1997.”

On Atiku’s request that the school should produce a copy of Tinubu’s certificate issued in 1979, the school maintained its position that “it does not keep copies of students’ diplomas, talk less of the one issued in 1979.”

“CSU does not in the ordinary course keep copies of student diplomas, and after diligent search cannot locate a copy of the original diploma it prepared for Mr. Tinubu in 1979, hence has no documents responsive to this request,”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Stop Saying “May Nigeria Not Happen To Me” – Ex Lagos Gov. Fashola Warns Nigerians
Next article
DMO announces FGN Savings Bond for October 2023
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ooni Of Ife Pleads With Nigerians To Support President Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 3,2023. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja...

NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Failed Federal, State Roads

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 3,2023. The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas...

DMO announces FGN Savings Bond for October 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian...

Stop Saying “May Nigeria Not Happen To Me” – Ex Lagos Gov. Fashola Warns Nigerians

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 3,2023. Babatunde Raji Fashola, former Governor of Lagos State,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ooni Of Ife Pleads With Nigerians To Support President Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 3,2023. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja...

NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Failed Federal, State Roads

Oil & Gas 0
Oct 3,2023. The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas...

DMO announces FGN Savings Bond for October 2023

FGN Bonds 0
October 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights