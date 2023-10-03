Menu
Tinubu Government Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Avert Imminent Labor Strike

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) find themselves once again at the Presidential Villa, engaging in a critical meeting with a Federal Government delegation. This gathering marks the second round of discussions within 24 hours, with the government striving to avert an impending strike called for by the organized labor unions.

As of 6:33 pm, the Federal Government delegation is still in the midst of internal deliberations before entering into negotiations with the organized labor leadership.

The urgency of this second meeting stems from the looming threat of an indefinite strike declared by the labor unions, scheduled to commence on Tuesday. Their protest centers around what they perceive as the Federal Government’s failure to provide adequate support for workers following the removal of fuel subsidies.

Following a previous meeting, the Federal Government expressed optimism about the possibility of the organized labor unions suspending their planned indefinite strike. They have presented a series of offers, including a proposed N35,000 pay increase for all federal workers paid from the treasury.

In a bid to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, President Bola Tinubu had, in his Independence Day speech, announced a N25,000 pay raise, though this was intended solely for “low-grade” workers.

A statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, affirmed, “NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.”

In a virtual meeting held on Sunday, the Federal Government engaged with organized labor, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. The Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazak Abdulrahman, along with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, were also in attendance.

Representing the labor unions were NLC President, Joe Ajaero; Deputy President, TUC, Dr. Tommy Etim Okon; NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja; and TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

