Tender Apology To Tinubu Over Academic Records Humiliation – Keyamo knocks Atiku

Oct 3,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Fetus Keyamo has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s academic results released by the Chicago State University, CSU.

Keyamo said the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar should apologize to Tinubu and Nigerians for the humiliation.

In a post on X, the minister described Atiku’s journey to Chicago in a bid to expose Tinubu as fruitless.

According to Keyamo: “From the responses by Chicago State University, ATIKU’s journey to Chicago and back has been a journey to nowhere, a fruitless exercise and an odyssey in self-humiliation. President Tinubu and Nigerians deserve an unreserved apology from him.”

CSU had released the academic records of Tinubu following an order of a Chicago court.

In the result released, CSU confirmed it found three diplomas matching the certificate Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after a diligent search.

Atiku obtained victory at the court in his fierce legal battle to probe into the academic qualification of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu had supplied certificates from the Chicago State University, CSU, to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to secure eligibility to participate in the election.

A United States of America court on Saturday ordered CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records for verification and in support of Atiku’s petition challenging the result of the 2023 presidential poll.

Justice Nancy Maldonado in a judgment dismissed the objection raised by Tinubu against Atiku’s request and expressly ordered that the CSU must submit the academic records to Atiku.(www.naija247news.com)