Stop Saying “May Nigeria Not Happen To Me” – Ex Lagos Gov. Fashola Warns Nigerians

Oct 3,2023.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, former Governor of Lagos State, has condemned the popular phrase, “May Nigeria not happen to me,” often said by citizens.

While advising Nigerians to address the reservations about the country with less negative criticism, he insisted that such a phrase should no longer be heard in the country’s public broadcast

Speaking on Channels Television’s Empowering Tomorrow programme themed: A New Vision for Nigeria, former Minister of Works insisted that the image of the country is the public relations work of all the people.

“Those kinds of statements that ‘Nigeria should not happen to me’ or whatever it is should not have any place again in our public broadcast.

“The image and the pride of the nation is the public relations work of all of the people.

“It is not enough to begin to valorize things that Nigerians do outside the country, and that is important ambassadorial work that those people do and I take nothing away from it,” he said.

Fashola further urged Nigerians to start emphasising on the minor things more and using them to inspire hope.

“Hope is the most important currency that sustains human civilization, that sustains harmony, and the expectation that I can make it.

“This is the time that all of us must put our hands on the plough. For those who want to denigrate the country, you must first ask them, ‘Do they have another country?’ I don’t have another one,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)