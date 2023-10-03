Menu
Entertainment

Reality TV star, Maria Chike and partner welcome baby boy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Reality TV star, Maria Chike and her partner, Kevin, have welcomed a baby boy.

Maria shared the good news on her Instagram page this morning. She disclosed that their bundle of joy was born on October 1.

‘’Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023

I Just want to say Thank you God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents”(www.naija247news.com).





