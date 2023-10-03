Reality TV star, Maria Chike and partner welcome baby boy

October 3, 2023.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Reality TV star, Maria Chike and her partner, Kevin, have welcomed a baby boy.
Maria shared the good news on her Instagram page this morning. She disclosed that their bundle of joy was born on October 1.
‘’Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023
I Just want to say Thank you God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents”(www.naija247news.com).