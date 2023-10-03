NLC, TUC suspend indefinite strike for 30 days

October 3, 2023.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday agreed to suspend for 30 days, the planned indefinite nationwide strike scheduled to begin, Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The decision followed the agreements reached between the organised Labour and the federal government on the provision of palliatives by the government to ease the suffering of Nigerians that came with withdrawal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Federal Government and the resultant increase in the price of the commodity.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had issued a strike notice which had elapsed and they were poised to embark on a strike billed to commence on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

After a meeting was called by the Federal Government to avert the strike, in the agreements which was signed by Joe Ajaero for the NLC and, Festus Osifo, for the TUC, the Federal Government agreed to grant a wage award of N35,000 to all Federal Government workers beginning from the month of September pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.

Simon Bako Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, signed for the federal government.

“The Federal Government should urge State Government through the National Economic Council and Governors Forum to implement wage award for their workers. Similar consideration should also be given to local government and private sector workers.

“The Federal Government commits to the provision of funds as announced by the President on the August 1, broadcast to the Nation for Micro and Small Scale Enterprises. The MSMEs beneficiaries should commit to the principle of decent jobs.

“A joint visitation will be made to the refineries to ascertain their rehabilitation status.

“All parties commit to henceforth abide by the dictates of Social dialogue in all our future engagements.

