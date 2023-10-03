Menu
Nigerian Police arrest Naira Marley over Mohbad’s Death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has arrived Nigeria to assist the police in its investigation into the controversial death of his former signee, Mohbad.

This was confirmed by Lagos State Police Command PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin via his X handle.

He wrtoed, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad.”

Earlier, the Marlian Music boss announced via his verified X handle on Tuesday night that he had returned to Nigeria.

He wrote, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

