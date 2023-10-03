“NIDCOM Chief Urges Tinubu Govt to Foster Conducive Environment Amid Nigeria’s Rising Emigration”

“Nigerian Government Must Foster Favorable Environment for Citizens Amid Rising Emigration – NIDCOM Chief, Abike Dabiri-Erewa”

The Chairperson and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, emphasized the need for the government to create conducive conditions for its citizens in response to the increasing emigration rate of Nigerians. She made these remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s special program, “Empowering Tomorrow: A New Vision for Nigeria,” in celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary.

Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged that completely halting the mass emigration of Nigerians, often referred to as “Japa,” is challenging. She emphasized that the crucial question is why people are migrating and whether they are doing so with clear goals in mind.

She stated, “You can’t stop this migration, legal or illegal, but the question is: Why are you migrating? Are you migrating to a better place? Are you migrating to bigger dreams?”

Furthermore, Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the importance of government initiatives aimed at job creation, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), digital transformation, and opportunities for the younger population. These efforts are vital in providing the youth with alternatives and reducing the desire to migrate.

She also noted that while there is nothing inherently wrong with migration, individuals should have a clear purpose and goal when moving to another country. She pointed out that many migrants face challenges in finding employment abroad, emphasizing the importance of being well-prepared before migrating.

In conclusion, Dabiri-Erewa stressed that the government has a pivotal role to play in creating an environment that encourages citizens to thrive and fulfill their aspirations, thereby reducing the urge to emigrate.