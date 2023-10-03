Menu
Banking institutionsElection Tribunal Court

“NDIC Distributes N16.18 Billion in Liquidation Dividends to Stakeholders of 20 Banks”

By: The Editor

Date:

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced that it is distributing N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends to depositors, creditors, and shareholders of 20 banks in liquidation. This announcement follows successful recoveries from debtors and the realization of assets from these liquidated banks, as stated by the corporation’s Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Bashir Nuhu.

The NDIC has initiated the verification and payment process for eligible stakeholders, which began on September 28 and will continue for 30 days. Notably, this distribution is in addition to previous payments totaling N45.45 billion in liquidation dividends for these 20 banks as of July 2023.

The list of closed banks included in this distribution comprises Liberty Bank, City Express Bank, Assurance Bank, Century Bank, Allied Bank, Financial Merchant Bank, Icon Merchant Bank, Progress Bank, Merchant Bank of Africa (MBA), and Premier Commercial Bank, among others.

The Editor
The Editor

