Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

NAF airstrikes neutralise Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Lake Chad

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday said it neutrlised several Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in air strikes in the Tumbuns on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes obliterated the terrorists’ hideouts, destroyed their structures and strategic logistics base in the region.

He said that Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Shitu were struck between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30 after confirmation of the terrorists’ activities which constituted a threat to military formations and law-abiding Nigerians residing within the locations.

At Tumbun Fulani, terrorists were observed loading jerricans in two guntrucks concealed under shrubs.

Subsequently, NAF aircraft were scrambled to interdict the location, believed to be a major logistics base.

According to him, after the strike, Battle Damage Assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralised and the guntrucks destroyed.

He said that similar strikes were also undertaken at Tumbun Shitu after structures believed to be terrorists’ hideout were observed tucked under thick foliage.

NAF spokesman said that three gun trucks with terrorists were sighted moving into the location, adding that the need to strike the location thus became imperative.

He said the aftermath of the air strike revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and the trucks destroyed.

“The determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to significantly limit the activities of terrorists in the Northeast and indeed other parts of Nigeria remains on course.

“Operational gains by the AFN are indicative of improved synergy and cooperation by all security agencies as well as the unwavering support of all Nigerians,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

