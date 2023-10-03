Menu
Mohbad’s father demands DNA test on grandson

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Mr. Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has demanded a DNA test on his grandson.

Recall that Nigerians have been torn apart over calls for a DNA test on the late singer’s son, Liam, to ascertain his true paternity.

While some are of the opinion that it was important to conduct a DNA test on the late singer’s son in the wake of allegations that his wife cheated on him, others argued that the calls for a DNA test on Mohbad’s five-month-old son were “insensitive.”

However, speaking in a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, Mohbad’s father said a DNA test should be conducted on his grandson, stressing that it has become a global concern.

He said, “This thing has become a majority thing, not only in Nigeria. So they should do the proper thing at the proper time.” (www.naija247news.cpm).

