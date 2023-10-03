Investor Caution Grows Amidst Climbing Crude Prices

By John Kemp

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) – Portfolio investors are displaying caution as benchmark crude prices edge closer to $100 per barrel. Concerns about an overcrowded trade and profit-taking have emerged as hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 25 million barrels in the six most crucial petroleum futures and options contracts during the seven days ending on September 26.

After accumulating 155 million barrels since August 29, fund managers became net sellers for the first time in four weeks, as reported by records filed with ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

While funds continued to buy NYMEX and ICE WTI crude, totaling 16 million barrels, reflecting the tightening of crude inventories around the Cushing delivery point in Oklahoma, they turned into net sellers of Brent crude in the most recent week, shedding 22 million barrels after three weeks of buying (+63 million).

The net position in Brent, standing at 244 million barrels, is not significantly different from the long-term average of 232 million barrels, signaling uncertainty about future price movements.

On the product side, fund managers significantly sold U.S. gasoline (-13 million barrels) and European gas oil (-7 million), partially offset by small buying of U.S. diesel (+2 million).

Despite investor caution in other areas, hedge funds continued to build long positions to benefit from the inventory squeeze due to the rapid depletion of crude inventories at Cushing. They also maintained a bullish outlook on U.S. diesel, where inventories remained below the ten-year seasonal average.

However, cautiousness has emerged elsewhere in the market as prices surpass the long-run inflation-adjusted average, and persistent inflation affects the economic outlook.

In the U.S. natural gas market, investors turned increasingly bearish on gas price prospects, despite the elimination of a significant inventory surplus from 2022. Hedge funds sold the equivalent of 380 billion cubic feet in the two most important futures and options contracts tied to prices at Henry Hub in Louisiana. Consequently, funds held a net short position of 273 billion cubic feet on September 26.

While working inventories were just 75 billion cubic feet above the ten-year seasonal average on September 22, medium-range forecasts predict above-average temperatures across much of the U.S. in October. Additionally, strong El Nino conditions in the Pacific are expected to reduce heating demand and gas consumption during the peak winter months from December to February.

The prospect of above-average temperatures and below-average gas consumption during the winter of 2023/24 is keeping hedge funds bearish.