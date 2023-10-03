Menu
I Remain Nasarawa State Gov” – Abdullahi Sule Reacts To Tribunal’s Verdict

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 3,2023.

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has reacted to the ruling of the governorship election petition tribunal on Tuesday, October 2.

Recall that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 polls, David Ombugadu, as the one duly elected by the State after nullifying the election victory of Sule.

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via Zoom, said Emmanuel Ombudagu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the winner.

Ezekiel maintained that the petitioner was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

But the governor, while addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Government House, described the judgment as a temporal setback and a wake-up call.

According to him, he remains their governor until a different verdict is reached by the Supreme Court.

While calling on his supporters to remain calm and go about their normal activities, the governor said he would continue to carry on his duties as the governor just the way he has been doing while his lawyers will appeal the judgment.

He asked residents to maintain calmness, peace, and adherence to the law following the tribunal’s decision that nullified his election.(www.naija247news.com)

Ooni Of Ife Pleads With Nigerians To Support President Tinubu
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

