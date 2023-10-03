Hollywood Actors Resume Contract Negotiations with Studios and Networks

By Steve Gorman and Dawn Chmielewski

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 (Reuters) – Negotiations between striking Hollywood actors and representatives of major studios, television networks, and streaming services have resumed. This marks the first return to the bargaining table for both sides since mid-July.

The renewed talks involve the SAG-AFTRA actors union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). These discussions come eight days after producers reached a separate contract agreement with Hollywood writers, who initiated their strike on May 2, approximately 10 weeks before the actors.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full day bargaining session and have concluded,” both parties stated in a joint statement at the end of the day. They also announced that negotiations would continue on Wednesday. However, no further details were immediately available, and both sides agreed to a news “blackout” during their discussions.

The tentative agreement reached on Sept. 24 between producers and the 11,500-member Writers Guild of America not only resolved their labor dispute three days later but could also serve as a potential framework for resolving the actors’ strike.

SAG-AFTRA, representing 160,000 television and film performers in Hollywood, initiated their strike on July 14, demanding higher base wages, residual pay from streaming TV, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in entertainment. These same issues were central to the writers’ strike.

Regarding artificial intelligence, actors are advocating for safeguards to protect their images and work from being replaced by computer-generated “digital replicas.” Simultaneously, they are seeking compensation that reflects their contributions to the relatively new world of streaming, particularly through revenue sharing.

Actors have additional demands, including restrictions on self-taped auditions used in casting, which they argue are more expensive for them than in-person readings. They are also seeking assurances of greater racial equity on set, including the provision of hair and makeup artists capable of working with diverse hair textures and skin tones.

The resumption of contract talks between actors and studios coincided with network television’s late-night hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel, returning to television on Monday. Comedian John Oliver also returned to HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday.