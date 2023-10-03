Menu
Gunmen burn buses, tricycles, motorcycles in Ebonyi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be enforcing an illegal Monday sit-at-home order, have again, disrupted peace in Ebonyi state.

They attacked motorists and damaged properties on the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway.

A source in the area confirmed the incident to our reporter.

The source said the gunmen visited the Ezzangbo junction in Ohaukwu local government area and burnt vehicles and motorcycles.

He said: “Unknown Gunmen visited Ezzamgbo Junction today, burnt down two vehicles and two motorcycles at Sam. Egwu’s flyover along Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway, Ebonyi State Nigeria.”

Videos showing the vehicles and motorcycles burning with terrified residents scampering for safety as gunshots were fired intermittently have since gone viral on social media.

Another witness, travelling from Enugu to Abakaliki, who recounted the horrifying scene said the incident took place around 8 o’clock in the morning.

He said the attackers arrived in a Sienna vehicle, firing shots to cause chaos, and then setting vehicles on fire.

It’s unclear if there were any casualties.

The state commissioner of police in the state, Tina Ogbodo confirmed the incident.

She said: “Today 02/10/2023, armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a Sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles, and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.

“They burnt down 3 commuter buses, 4 motorcycles, and 1 tricycle. No life was lost.

The spokesperson said operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene and its environs to fish out the perpetrators.

She added: “And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

