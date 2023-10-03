Menu
Gunmen attack Katsina town, kill ward Councillor

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have attacked the Nasarawa community in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing a councillor, Hon. Samaila Buhari Mairago.

Hon. Mairago was the councillor representing Nasarawa Ward of Funtua LGA.

He was killed by the gunmen at his residence in Nasarawa quarters of the town on Monday night, October 2, 2023.

The gunmen reportedly shot sporadically and attacked houses without hindrance. (www.naija247news.com).

