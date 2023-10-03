Menu
Four passengers including pregnant woman,her two children dies in Lagos accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck as four passengers, including a woman and her two children, have been reported dead after a yet-to-be-identified police officer reportedly dragged the steering wheel of a vehicle while in motion in the Ago Palace Way of Okota in Lagos State.

An eyewitness, who posted the development on his X handle, #tobe_stevee, said the driver was earlier arrested by some police officers.

He said the incident occurred when the driver attempted to escape while he was being taken to the police station in the area.

He wrote: “Something happened in my area this morning. A driver was arrested by the police, one of them got into his car, while the others followed, on the way to the station, at the okota roundabout, the driver decided to play a fast one and diverted to another way.

“While in motion, the policeman and driver began to contest for the steering wheel. Eventually, they both lost control, and the car hit a tricycle (keke). In the tricycle, A woman with her two kids and the rider. All of them died. May their soul Rest In Peace”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

