Fact Sheet: Tinubu Government Resolves Labor Dispute with NLC and TUC, Grants N35,000 Wage Increase

Key Points:

1. Organized labor, represented by NLC and TUC, has suspended their planned nationwide indefinite strike action.

2. An agreement was reached in a memorandum of understanding signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero, General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja, TUC President Festus Osifo, Secretary General Nuhu Toro, and government officials.

3. The Federal Government will award a wage increase of N35,000 to all Federal Government workers starting from September, pending the enactment of a new national minimum wage.

4. The agreement covers various aspects, including the suspension of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel for six months, the allocation of N100 billion for high-capacity CNG buses, and tax incentive measures for the private sector.

5. The government commits to resolving the leadership crises in the NURTW and the purported proscription of RTEAN in line with relevant labor laws.

6. Outstanding salaries and wages of tertiary education workers in Federal-owned institutions will be addressed through further engagement with the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

7. The Federal Government plans to provide financial assistance of N25,000 per month for three months to 15 million households, including vulnerable pensioners, starting from October 2023.

8. Subsidized distribution of fertilizers to farmers across the country will be increased, and efforts will be made to encourage state governments and local authorities to implement wage awards for their workers.

9. The Federal Government will allocate funds for micro and small-scale enterprises (MSMEs) and expects MSME beneficiaries to focus on creating decent jobs.

10. A joint visitation will be conducted to assess the rehabilitation status of refineries.

11. All parties commit to engaging in social dialogue in future engagements.

12. The NLC and TUC have agreed to suspend the planned indefinite nationwide strike for a period of 30 days, starting from October 3, 2023.

13. The memorandum will be filed with the relevant court as a consent judgment by the Federal Government within one week.

[End of Fact Sheet]