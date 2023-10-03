Menu
Dunamis pastor dies as church building collapse

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A pastor has died after a Dunamis Church building located at Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi, the Benue State capital collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3.

According to reports, the pastor and some others were observing prayers in the church building when it collapses. The three other persons who were in the church premises escaped alive.

Residential buildings and electricity infrastructure around the building were affected by the collapse.

The cause of the incident is yet to be known. (www.naija247news.com)

I Remain Nasarawa State Gov” – Abdullahi Sule Reacts To Tribunal’s Verdict
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

