Don’t be swayed by party politics – SDP appeals to security agencies

Oct 3,2023.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has appealed to security agencies in Kogi State not to be induced by party politics ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

The Director General, New Media MuriSam Campaign Council, Isaiah Davies Ijele made the appeal in a statement on Monday.

Ijele also called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the saddening attack on SDP rally in Koton Karfe Kogi State and hold those behind it accountable.

The SDP also dismissed the claim by the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, SP William Ovye Aya that the commissioner of police and other relevant authorities in the State were not aware of the SDP rally in Koton Karfe last week Friday.

“What is true is that the ruling party ambushed the good people of Koton Karfe to cause panic and deter their resolve for the candidacy of Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

“This they failed to achieve because after the attacks and destruction, the people still came out to receive Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, confirming their support for him.

The pictorial evidence and video clips of the unprovoked attack on the SDP and her supporters are on the internet for people to deduce from while waiting for a comprehensive police report.

“Elections are not won by violence, intimidation and division; it is time for the APC and Bello to stop the violent attacks on the SDP and her supporters. Since the APC is claiming that her candidate is popular, let them stop the attacks and allow the people decide who to govern them through the ballot,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)