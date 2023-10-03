Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Court to hear FG’s suit against Facebook in October

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 3,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, will in October hear the N30bn suit lodged by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria against Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited.

The Director-General of ARCON, Olalekan Fadolapo, revealed this in an interview with Naija247News.

ARCON is seeking a declaration that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated, without ensuring the same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

ARCON posits that Meta Platforms Incorporated’s continued exposure of unvetted adverts had led to a loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

Fadolapo confirmed to the publication that the Federal High Court in Abuja had granted ARCON a leave to serve a writ of summons to Meta. The writ was served at the company’s United States corporate headquarters.

He said the decision to serve the company at its corporate headquarters became necessary after Meta claimed that it did not have any physical office in Nigeria.

He said, “The case is coming up this October, because the level of shenanigans that is happening in that place (Facebook) is too much. But trust me, we will use all legal means to sanitise that space.

What we are saying is that what they are showing to the Nigerian audience, which is our territorial space is indecent. We will not go and regulate the media in the US, but what we will do is regulate the media space here in Nigeria.

“They said they don’t have an office in Nigeria, but they are doing business in Nigeria. So, we are not concerned about their office, we are concerned about the business they are doing in Nigeria. If you are doing business in Nigeria, you are supposed to abide by Nigerian laws.”

Recall that in October 2022, ARCON announced that it has lodged a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
22 passengers feared Dead in Niger boat mishap
Next article
You Better Pray For Refineries Not To Work – Tinubu’s Appointee Tells Nigerians
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ooni Of Ife Pleads With Nigerians To Support President Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 3,2023. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja...

NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Failed Federal, State Roads

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 3,2023. The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas...

DMO announces FGN Savings Bond for October 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian...

We Can’t Locate Copy Of Tinubu’s Original Diploma Issued In 1979″ — Chicago University

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 3,2023. The Chicago State University, CSU, has said it...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ooni Of Ife Pleads With Nigerians To Support President Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 3,2023. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja...

NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Failed Federal, State Roads

Oil & Gas 0
Oct 3,2023. The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas...

DMO announces FGN Savings Bond for October 2023

FGN Bonds 0
October 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights