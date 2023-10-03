Bandits kill three, abduct eight in Sokoto

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command Sokoto State, has confirmed an attack carried out by suspected bandits that claimed the lives of three persons and left others injured in the Soro community, Binji Local Government Area of the state.

The attack was carried out on Monday, October 2.

The state police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmad Rufai, confirmed the attack in a statement, disclosing that some gunmen suspected to be bandits launched an attack on the Soro community but men of the command with the support of military operatives successfully repelled the attack.

The police spokesman also said the bandits out of frustration, set some houses on fire as a result of which three of the residents lost their lives while a few others sustained various degrees of injuries.(www.naija247news.com).