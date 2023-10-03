Menu
Oil & Gas

12.5kg cooking gas hits N12,500

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Price of 12.5kg of cooking gas has increased to N12,500 as Nigeria celebrates her 63rd Independence anniversary, The PUNCH has gathered.

Gas retailers raised prices from N10,000 at the end of the previous month. The President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Olatunbosun Oladapo, had warned that prices could reach as high as N18,000 by December if the government didn’t intervene.

Despite discussions with regulatory authorities, the situation remains unaddressed, leaving consumers facing higher costs and limited government action.

“Yes, the price is now N1,000 per kilogram but the government is yet to step in despite a meeting we had with the NMDPRA,” he said.

According to him, gas retailers still buy 20 metric tons of gas for N14m at the depot. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

