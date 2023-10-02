Menu
Unknown Gunmen Kills nine in Fresh Plateau Attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 2, 2023.

Spokesperson for the Miango Youths Development Association, Nuhu Bitrus has confirmed the killing of nine people in an attack on Adu village in Kwal District of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State on Sunday.

Bitrus who spoke with journalists said:  “Yes, nine persons were killed yesterday (Sunday) in an attack in Adu village. It happened around 9 pm.”

According to Bitrus, the attack had led the community to cancel its activities earlier planned for the celebration of Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary.

The community in its reaction to the development turned the event slated for Monday (today) into a day of mourning and prayer for the safety of the people.

The youth leader added, “We are not happy that we are today mourning the death of nine of our people in Adu village who were killed last night (Sunday ) in an attack.

“It is unfortunate that while others are celebrating Nigeria’s 63rd independence, we are gathering in Kwal to bury our people. As a community, we had planned to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd independence celebration today (Monday) with a lot of activities but we are not doing that anymore. We have turned the event into a prayer day for the safety of our communities.”

The youth leader called on the government at all levels to stop further attacks in Bassa communities.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesman for the Plateau state Police Command, Alabo Alfred, could not be reached when contacted for reaction on the incident. (www.naija247news.com).

WAEC appoints Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut Head of National Office
