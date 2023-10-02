Menu
Election Tribunal Court

Tribunal Strikes Out LP’s Petition Challenging Fubara’s Victory

By: News Wire

Date:

The Rivers State Governorship Election petition sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Beatrice Itubo, challenging the election of Siminalayi Fubara of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Following the declaration of Fubara as the winner of the March 18 governorship election, the LP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as their candidates filed a petition before the tribunal.

Fubara polled 302,614 votes to defeat his closet rival Tonye Cole of the APC who scored 95,274 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, and Itubo came a distant third and fourth with 46,981 and 22,224 votes respectively.

READ ALSO: Tribunal Dismisses NNPP Suit Challenging Gov Sule’s Electoral Victory

On September 13, the tribunal reserved judgment on the petition filed by Cole seeking the nullification of Fubara’s victory.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, adjourned the matter for judgment after the parties adopted their final written addresses and presented their arguments for and against the petition.

However, ruling on the LP’s petition on Monday, the Justice Emifonye-led tribunal dismissed the petition for lacking in merit and for failing to prove their allegations.

News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

