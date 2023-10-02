Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

“Tinubu’s Govt Enacts Social Welfare Initiatives: Cash Transfers to 15 Million of Nigeria’s Neediest Households.”

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

President Bola Tinubu announced on Sunday that his administration would initiate cash transfers to 15 million impoverished households starting in October, as he delivered his first Independence Anniversary speech. He expressed a commitment to bolster employment opportunities and urban incomes.

In his address, President Tinubu stated, “Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households. To boost employment and urban incomes, we are providing investment funding for enterprises with great potential. Similarly, we are increasing investment in micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.”

Addressing the critical issue of security, the President reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians. He emphasized the need for increased collaboration among security agencies and intelligence gathering.

President Tinubu entrusted the Service Chiefs with the crucial task of rebuilding the capabilities of the nation’s security services. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the security forces in ensuring the safety and territorial integrity of the country.

Furthermore, President Tinubu pledged to make key appointments in accordance with the Constitution and with fairness to all segments of society, including women, youth, and people with disabilities.

He lauded the judiciary as a fundamental pillar of democracy and fairness and commended the National Assembly for its cooperation with the executive in fulfilling its constitutional roles.

President Tinubu concluded by reaffirming his commitment to inclusive governance, promising that appointments would continue to reflect diversity and inclusivity.

“Pastor Adeboye Prays for Nigeria’s Healing and True Freedom on Independence Day”
SERAP Takes Legal Action Against 36 Governors for Alleged Misuse of N72bn Subsidy Palliative
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

