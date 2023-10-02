Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

SpaceX Partners Jumia to Expand Starlink Broadband Services Within Africa

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Starlink and Jumia: A Strategic Partnership
Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, has recently announced a partnership with Jumia Technologies AG, a leading e-commerce firm in Africa. This partnership is aimed at expanding Starlink’s satellite broadband services across Africa. Jumia will be selling Starlink’s satellite terminals and other kits in selected African nations, beginning with Nigeria in the coming weeks. This partnership is expected to revolutionize internet access across the continent and open up new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Significance of the Partnership
The collaboration marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in Africa. Jumia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Hisham El Gabry, expressed optimism about the partnership. He mentioned that Starlink has successfully undertaken similar deals in Southeast Asia and South America, and now Africa will also benefit from their services. The partnership with Jumia will help Starlink sell their terminals in areas that lack formal addresses and city mapping, thus reaching out to remote areas that have traditionally been underserved in terms of internet connectivity.

Challenges and Future Plans
Despite the promising prospects, the partnership faces potential challenges. The cost of a standard Starlink terminal in Nigeria, for instance, is quite high and could be a deterrent for some. However, Jumia, with its established business models and transportation network, is well-equipped to navigate the retail and merchandise landscape in Africa. Plans are in place to expand the sales of Starlink’s products to the 11 African countries that Jumia operates in.

Hopes for Improved Connectivity in Africa
In summary, the partnership between SpaceX’s Starlink and Jumia is a beacon of hope for improved connectivity in Africa. By leveraging Starlink’s satellite broadband services, Jumia aims to facilitate access to fast-speed internet services in regions that have traditionally struggled with connectivity issues. This partnership could pave the way for increased internet penetration, leading to economic growth and development across Africa.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Liverpool Ask For VAR Audio After Disallowed Goal
Next article
Africa’s Sugar Imports Surge as prices spike across, local output wanes
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa’s Sugar Imports Surge as prices spike across, local output wanes

News Wire -
Consumers in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are paying...

Liverpool Ask For VAR Audio After Disallowed Goal

Emman Tochi -
Liverpool have reportedly asked for audio of communication between...

Ganduje, APC NWC Visit Buhari In Daura, Confident Of Winning Imo Poll, Others

Idowu Peters -
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Barca Teen Yamal Extends Contract Until 2026

Emman Tochi -
Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal has extended his contract with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa’s Sugar Imports Surge as prices spike across, local output wanes

Industrial Inflation 0
Consumers in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are paying...

Liverpool Ask For VAR Audio After Disallowed Goal

FootBall 0
Liverpool have reportedly asked for audio of communication between...

Ganduje, APC NWC Visit Buhari In Daura, Confident Of Winning Imo Poll, Others

Political parties 0
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights