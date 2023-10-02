Menu
CrimeWatch

South Eastern State Economy Collapses Further as Gunmen Burn Markets, Properties

By: News Wire

Date:

Vehicles and a market were burnt when gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Monday unleashed terror in Ebonyi State.

The situation forced people to scamper for safety as the gunmen struck the Ezamgbo junction, along Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway in the South-Eastern state.

The incident took place a few minutes before 8 a.m. and left two commercial buses, four motorcycles, and a shop within the Ezamgbo Market burnt.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said he could not tell how they were, but upon arrival, the armed men shot in the air which led to people scampering for safety.

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command Onome Onovwakpoyeya said no life was lost in the incident. He explained that the Command deployed police operatives to the scene, assuring that efforts were ongoing to arrest the gunmen.

“Today 02/10/2023, Armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a Sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles, and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction,” the statement read.

“They burnt down three commuter buses, four motorcycles, and one tricycle. No life was lost. Operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene and its environs to fish out the perpetrators. And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended.”

